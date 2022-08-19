Kangana Ranaut Recovers From Dengue, 'Director Sahiba' Back On Sets of Her Upcoming Film Emergency

After fully recovering from dengue, Kangana Ranaut has resumed work. On Friday, the actress was snapped as she arrived at the Pataudi Palace in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming movie Emergency. She wore a simple white suit and kept her look sans accessories. Sharing the picture on social media, film’s costume designer wrote, “Director sahiba back on the set after recovered from Dengue".

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was recently found diagnosed with dengue. On the occasion of Independence Day, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a cannula in the arm. The actress mentioned that despite her health condition, she listened to Prime Minister’s Modi speech. “Couldn’t get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way… From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this morning," she had written.

Talking about the movie Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is not just playing the lead in the film but is also directing it. The actress announced the movie last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Earlier in July this year, the first look of Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also released which left everyone jaw-dropping. She was seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand as she slew in the role of Gandhi. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

