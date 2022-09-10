Kangana Ranaut Remembers J Jayalalithaa as Thalaivii Turns 1; Shares Pic From Film

On Saturday, September 10, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii clocked one year. To celebrate the same, the Queen actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene of her character from the biographical movie. The high-end drama based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa traces multiple stages of her including her exploits in the acting world to the ups and downs she faced after joining AIADMK.

The photo shared by Kangana Ranaut was a still from the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se. The mellow rendition is backed by the vocals of Saindhavi Praksha, while the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. In the post, Kangana Ranaut looks like the spitting image of J Jayalalithaa as she pays a heart-warming tribute to the revolutionary leader. “As Thalaivii completes one year remembering the iconic leader Purchai Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa," Kangana captioned her Instagram story before ending it with a red heart emoticon. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

This social media tribute comes just a day after Kangana Ranaut met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. While lauding the Indian President, Kangana stated, “Her gentle voice, calm demeanour, and compassionate gaze is another worldly…. Sitting on that chair/ throne she looks nothing short of a goddess/ Shakti who nurtures, heals, and guides." Take a glimpse of their meeting below:

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in Dhaakad opposite Arjun Rampal. Ranaut is now gearing up to feature in Sarvesh Mawara’s Tejas, in which she will be playing the role of an Air Force Pilot. The Manikarnika fame is also producing the dark satire flick, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The movie will premiere worldwide via Amazon Prime Video. Currently, the star is busy filming Emergency based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here