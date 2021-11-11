Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Wedding Plans, Says 'You Will Know Soon' When Asked About Her Partner

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is having a glorious time on the professional front. She was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India. On the same day, her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru went on floors. Not just that, the actress has a series of films in the pipeline. Now, she gave us a glimpse into her personal life as well. In a recent interview, she opened up on her wish to have a family in the next five years.

Speaking to Times Now, she said that five years down the line, she wants to see herself married with kids. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India," she said.

She was then asked whether she is working on the project of being a mother and a wife in five years, to which she laughed and said yes. On being asked about her partner, she said, “You will know soon." She further said that she is in a happy place in life right now and added, “There is no such place in love but yes, kind of."

On being further questioned, she said, “Let’s move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas, Aparajita Ayodhya and The Incarnation: Sita.

