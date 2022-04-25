Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Assaulted as A Child, Sidharth Malhotra Likes Kiara Advani’s Post Amid Breakup Rumours

Kangana Ranaut, on the last episode of Lock Upp, revealed that she was assaulted as a child. It came after Munawar revealed his ‘secret’ and said he was assaulted by a relative at the age of six, and it continued for 4-5 years. She added that every child faces harassment, no matter how protective the parents are.

Shah Rukh Khan meets the author of ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence’- Shrayana Bhattacharya and hosted her at his residence Mannat on Sunday. He also wrote a note for her.

Sidharth Malhotra today liked a picture of Kiara Advani on Instagram amidst rumours of their break-up. Is it a hint that they are very much together?

Karan Johar is all set to be back with the latest season of Koffee with Karan, and he will begin shooting it from May, according to reports.

Tiger Shroff’s fan fainted today after seeing her favourite hero while he was promoting Heropanti 2. It happened at a mall in Mumbai.

