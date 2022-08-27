Kangana Ranaut Ropes in Arvind Gaur for Emergency: I Have the Great Fortune of Directing My Acting Guru

Kangana Ranaut is geared up for her upcoming film Emergency. She has already unveiled a couple of character posters from the political drama revolving around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As per Kangana’s recent update, she has roped in her ‘acting guru’ Arvind Gaur for a cameo appearance in Emergency. Besides portraying the role of Gandhi, Kangana is also directing the film. The actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo with Gaur and penned a note dedicated to him.

Her note read, “Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16, I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here he is with me." Gaur is a renowned name in the Delhi theatre circuit and the founder of Asmita, the group that has been the nursery of many actors. The actress further mentioned, “@arvindgaur_ji is a great theatre director, directing the director today."

Take a look at her post:

Emergency, which is based on the dark chapter of Independent India’s history when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed a state of emergency in India for a 21-month period. The film will see Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi and is her second directorial after the moderately successful film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Recently, the actress shared Milind Soman’s first look as Sam Manekshaw. With a sharp mustache and uniform, Milind’s look will surely leave you excited for the film. Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Presenting the dynamic @milindrunning as #SamManekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency."

Earlier, the actress had unveiled her look as Gandhi, followed by Anupa Kher’s look as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahima Chaudhry’s as Indira Gandhi’s close friend Pupul Jayakar. Kangana announced the movie last year and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

(With IANS inputs)

