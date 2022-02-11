Kangana Ranaut-Sara Ali Khan B-Town's New Workout Buddies? Pics Show Actors Bonding Post-Pilates Session

Are Kangana Ranaut and Sara Ali Khan the new friends on the B-Town block? Their latest pictures seem to be hinting at a possible bond blossoming. On Friday, Kangana and Sara were seen making their way out of their pilates session in Mumbai. Fans would know that they have the same trainer.

The paparazzi spotted Kangana and Sara seemingly chatting as they exited the building. For the session, Kangana wore a loose white T-shirt with a pair of pants whereas Sara stepped out wearing a ‘chakachak’ black sleeveless shirt along with a pair of shorts. Although it is not clear if this is the first time they were having a session together but this was possibly the first time they were clicked together.

Although Kangana and Sara are yet to work in a movie together, Kangana has worked with Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan. They were seen together in Rangoon. The 2017 film has starred Shahid Kapoor as well. It seems like Kangana has maintained a good relationship with Saif even after the film finished for she recently was seen complimenting Saif in a post shared by Kareena on Instagram. It is to see Kangana and Sara’s friendship is limited to pilates or if they would go on to work together as well.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been busy with a few projects. The actress recently confirmed she would be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. The trailer of which was released on Friday morning. Although the contestants haven’t been confirmed, Kangana promises an interesting watch. On the film front, the actress has Tejas, Dhaakad and a film on Indira Gandhi in the making.

As for Sara, she was last seen in Atrangi Re. She also recently wrapped the filming of the untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. They were shooting for the project in Indore.

