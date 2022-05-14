Kangana Ranaut Says People Don’t Work with Her in Fear of Being Boycotted, Calls Arjun Rampal ‘Rare Case’

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of Dhaakad in less than 7 days. The actress would be sharing the screen with Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist. In a recent interview, Kangana has revealed that most people fear working with her because they stand a chance to get boycotted by certain groups. She also added that Arjun Rampal was one of the ‘rare cases’.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Arjun is a rare case jo mere sath kaam karna chahte the (who wanted to work with me). Otherwise, casting is a very big problem for me, for my films." She added that a lot of people have claimed that they fear being boycotted if they work with her and said, “Voh khud keh dete hain ki hum log vahan se boycott ho jayenge (They say so themselves that they will get boycotted). On every level, it is a challenge."

She also added that Arjun Rampal is strong and added, “Arjun seemed like he was way past the point of caring. He said, “I don’t care about all this. I am also self-made. I know that she is making a film and if we get along as friends, great, but as professionals, we have to get along. If there is a friendship that blooms out of this, that’s a bonus"."

She also added that both she and Arjun had suggested changes in each other’s character and said, “It is not because of some love for me, or some kind of large-heartedness, no. It is because he is somebody who just understands cinema."

In Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, where she will be doing hard core action. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film had roped in some of the best action choreographers from across the world. The film would be hitting the screens on the 20th of May, and will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Dhaakad will also star Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.

