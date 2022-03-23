Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple on Birthday; Divya Dutta Sends Her Wishes

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actress who completed another lap around the sun, on Wednesday, commemorated the day by visiting Vaishno Devi Temple. The actress visited the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel and shared all smiles pictures from the location after they took blessings at the sacred place.

The Queen actress took to Twitter to share a picture of herself dressed in a blue designer kurta, red salwar, and a yellow dupatta. Kangana seems to be very happy while posing for the lens. In the backdrop, we can catch a glimpse of the location, as it gave a breathtaking view of the hilly region all shining with bright lights. The actress shared three pictures from Katra, and the last one sees Kangana posing for a selfie with sister Rangoli Ranaut during their visit to the pious place.

Taking to the captions, Kangana penned down a special note, thanking everyone for their blessings and love. She wrote, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year ❤️Thank you everyone for your love and blessings 🙏."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday wishes on their favorite actress. While one fan wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Queen," another wrote, “Wishing you happy birthday🎂 mam."

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta too sent birthday greetings to the Tanu Weds Manu actress. She wrote, “Many happy returns of the day! God bless !!❤️"

Born in the small town of Himachal Pradesh, called Bhambla, Kangana is a versatile actress and has proved her acting mettle with remarkable performances. One of the highest paid actresses in the industry, the recipient of several awards, including four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards, Kangana is known for her choice of roles and for the portrayal of strong women in female-centric films. She started her journey in 2006 film Gangster and went on to give successful films like, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai , Krrrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and a lot more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii with Arvind Swami. The film managed to impress the star’s fans and her portrayal of J Jayalalithaa won praise. She will next be seen in Dhaakad as Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is set to release on May 27, 2022. Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is backed by Ronnie Screwala.

