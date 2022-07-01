Kangana Ranaut Sends Wishes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'From Driving Auto For A living To...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Eknath Shinde on becoming the new chief minister of Maharashtra. Backed by the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, while Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The Dhaakad actress took to her Instagram story and wrote: “What an inspiring success story… From driving autorickshaw for a living to becoming one of the most important and powerful people in the country… congratulations sir."

Earlier, Kangana shared a video message reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation from his post as chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram as she shared the message for her followers about the development.

Sharing the video message, Kangana wrote in the caption, “When evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms." In the video, Kangana said, “In 2020, I had said that democracy is all about faith. And anyone who gets drunk on power and breaks people’s faith, he will surely get his pride broken as well. And this is not a power of anyone in particular but one someone with purity of character.

She further said, “Hanuman ji is considered the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. And when Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiva himself can’t save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Kangana Ranaut, in 2020, had called Uddhav Thackeray ‘the worst product of nepotism’. She had also called him out with a tweet that read, “You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME."

