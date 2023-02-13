Kananga Ranaut shared a video of popular spiritual leader Sadhguru where he was discussing the impact of love on a person’s life. In the clip, posted by Kangana on Instagram, Sadhguru explained how a person has to lose half of themselves to create space for another person while finding the purpose of life. He highlights falling in love is an expression of a selfless act. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kangana, a disciple of Sadhguru, urged her followers to, “Fall in love. If you don’t know the joy of falling you will never rise.”

Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Notably, the answer of the spiritual leader was to help his disciples how to stay motivated and overcome laziness. According to Sadhguru, the power of inclusion, spiritual sadhana, and falling in love can help one to stay motivated. He said, “You must fall in love with somebody or something. If you don’t find somebody, you must fall in love with something. Something means something to you; you will wake up in the morning. Nothing means anything to you, where is the reason to wake up in the morning?”

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana announced that she has wrapped her filming Chandramukhi 2, the Tamil sequel of the 2005 hit movie starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead. As a token of appreciation, the movie’s art director gifted the actress a hand sketch idol of Lord Ganesha. Kangana recorded the making of the sketch to thank her team member. Today we wrapped up the climax of Chandramukhi and our superstar art director Shri Thota Tharan ji gifted me this sketch as a token of appreciation for my work,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Talking about the experience of working in the film, Kangana admitted that it is difficult for her to match the brilliance of Jyothika in the film’s sequence. Her reaction came after a throwback video of the original Chandramukhi calling Kangana her favourite Bollywood actress. Kangana tweeted the video and wrote, “That’s encouraging, as a matter of fact, I am watching Jyothika ji’s iconic performance in Chandramukhi almost every day because we are shooting the climax it’s nerve-wracking, how astonishing she is in the first part!! it is practically impossible to match her brilliance.”

Besides Chandramukhi 2, Kangana has Tejas, Emergency, and Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here