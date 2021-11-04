Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpses of Her Diwali Celebration at Manikarnika Films Office

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration from the office of her production Manikarnika Films. She shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen dressed in gorgeous ethnic wear as she performed puja at her workplace. For the occasion, she chose gold and beige suit and tied her hair in a bun. She kept her makeup light but chose a bright shade of red for her lips. In the first picture, she can be seen smiling at the camera while the send picture features a colourful rangoli.

Also Read: Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Other Stars Wish Fans

Advertisement

Along with the pictures, she wrote that her first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor next week and she expressed her gratitude for all the blessings she had her way. Her caption read, “No excitement like Diwali excitement….Morning Pooja at the office… Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor…I came to the city with nothing…Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way …

Looking back this journey seems surreal…Happy Diwali to all @manikarnikafilms."

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Diwali. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with their youngest son Jehangir while filmmaker Karan Johar shared pictures with his kids and his mother.

Take a look at the posts:

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand has a couple of projects in her kitty. Her film Tejas has wrapped production recently. Apart from that, Kangana also has Rajneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline. The actress will be essaying a secret agent in the film. She will also be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and will also direct and star in a film based on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.