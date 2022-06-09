Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpses of Her New 'Authentic, Mountain Style' Abode in Manali; See Pics

It is always a delight when we chance upon photos of Bollywood celebrities’ homes. On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her new home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana has always been active on social media and has shared many milestones she has achieved with her fans.

The pictures shared by the Queen actress of her “authentic, mountain style" speak modern elegance and yet look traditional. She posted a set of eight photos of the house, where we can see, that the first seven pictures are all about the features of her heavenly abode. With wooden floors and doors to modern blend with a pinch of Himachali art prints around the corners of the rooms. At the end of the series, Kangana can be seen standing on her balcony enjoying the panoramic scenic view of the valley.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote,"Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountain’s architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional."

While sharing the essential details that she incorporated in her new home, Kangana further wrote, “I built a new home, it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri (work)."

Kangana also shared a few photos of herself on a wooden staircase that has a lovely gallery on the wall.

“This wall is an ode to Himachal, its various traditions, art and people. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam, he also helped me decorate this wall," the caption accompanying the photos read.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad, which didn’t do well at the box office. She will be seen next in a political drama named Emergency, as well as, Tejas.

