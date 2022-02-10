Kangana Ranaut Sizzles in Golden Pantsuit in Lock Upp First Look; Teaser to Be Out on Feb 11

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to make her OTT debut with something unique and out of the box. The actress, who is frequently in the news for controversies, is working hard to ensure that her show is also in the news for its spicy concept and intriguing contestants. Kangana Ranaut is all set to host Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show, Lock Upp, which will air on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and MXPlayer.

The announcement had piqued the interest of fans, and Kangana Ranaut had taken the internet by storm when she revealed the first look poster for the show. Kangana was dolled up in a shimmery golden outfit and had a grave expression on her face in the poster. She was striking a pose in front of the jail with her guards as if she was ready to punish the offenders.

Kangana, who shared the poster, also confirmed that the Lock Upp teaser will be released tomorrow. She wrote, “Mere saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow.

#LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer @ektarkapoor"

The show’s concept revolves around 16 celebrities who are imprisoned and must earn every basic necessity. While the winner of the task will receive the designated prize, the remaining members will be subjected to cruel and harsh treatment, just as they would in a regular jail.

During the show’s promotion launch event in Mumbai, producer Ekta Kapoor joked that there would be 16 celebrity contestants locked up with Kangana as the host, deciding their fate. “This is Kangana’s lock-up. She will be in charge here. She has had a lot of FIRs coming her way. Now she can issue some. She will be vetting the contestants and finalising them," she said with a laugh.

The contestants for this celebrity-based show have not yet been revealed, but several names have surfaced recently. For this reality show, the producers have reportedly considered Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Shehnaaz Gill, who wowed audiences on ‘Bigg Boss 13,’ has also emerged as a powerful contender for this show. Poonam Pandey is also said to have signed on to stir up some controversy in ‘Lock Upp.’ Popular names like Urfi Javed, Anushka Sen, and Mallika Sherawat have also been linked to the show, but no confirmation has been given.

The show is produced by Endemol Shine India, and will premiere on February 27, 2022.

