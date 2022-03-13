Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood's Silence On The Kashmir Files: 'Bullydawood Is In Shock'

The Kashmir Files has taken the box office by storm. Having recorded an opening day box office collection of 3.55 cr on Friday, the film witnessed a collection of Rs 8.50 cr on Saturday, registering a day-on-day growth of 139.44 percent. As the film is predicted to record good box office numbers on Sunday as well, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to slam Bollywood for their silence on the movie.

The Manikarnika actress pointed out that no fellow Bollywood star was talking about the film despite the raving reviews from critics and audiences. “Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary… Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year," she said.

“It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full, it’s unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai… Not a word sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word. There (their) time is upp!" she added.

Kangana also seemingly took a dig at movies that have allegedly rigged their box office numbers for headlines. Recently, a blind piece suggested that Alia Bhatt’s recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi had forged box office collection records. Seemingly hinting at the report, Kangana shared a screenshot of trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet revealing the box office numbers and wrote, “No cheap publicity, no fake numbers, no mafia anti-national agendas… Desh badlega toh filmein bhi badleingi, jai Hind."

Interestingly, The Kashmir Files has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers despite big-budget films including Radhe Shyam, Batman, and Gangubai Kathiawadi running in cinemas. Unlike these films, The Kashmir Files also doesn’t boast of any big mainstream commercial star. The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. But the film is being hailed for its “honest" and “earnest" attempt to bring forth the plight of more than five lakh Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave behind everything they had in the Valley in 1990.

