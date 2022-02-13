Kangana Ranaut Spends Sunday Morning Horse Riding, Talks About Falling In Love With Animals

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities who believe in leading a healthy lifestyle, which she achieves through a variety of activities. On Sunday morning, the actress headed to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for a horse riding session and to spend time with the horses. The actress chose a fiery orange polo T-shirt for her session, which she paired with straight-fit black pants and looked fantastic in the outfit.

Kangana can be seen riding a white horse like a pro, and it seems that the weather was ideal for Kangana to return to horseback riding. The Queen actor posted a couple of photos to her Instagram Story. Kangana can be seen riding the horse in one photo, which she captioned “morning riding." In another, she posed with her favourite horse and wrote, “If you haven’t fallen in love with any animal yet, you are missing out on a lot."

Recently, Kangana was also seen heading for a pilates session with Sara Ali Khan. The actresses were spotted leaving the class together. It appeared that they were in a conversation as they exited the session in two separate cars.

Kangana has a handful of upcoming releases and films. She will next be seen in the films Dhaakad and Tejas, in which she will play an air force pilot. Kangana is preparing to enter the digital world in addition to her film career. Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp, which will stream on an OTT platform, will be hosted by the diva. She also produced Tiku Weds Sheru, a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

