Kangana Ranaut 'Sulks When Mediocrity is Applauded Shamelessly', is This Another Dig at Bollywood?

Actress Kangana Ranaut has often criticised mainstream Bollywood films for several reasons. Recently, she shared another hot take on her Instagram Story handle, which seems like another subtle dig at the Hindi film industry of which she is a part. Without directly naming anyone or any industry, the actress began by writing, “It is not that I am not capable of being happy for them it’s just that I don’t want this country to have mediocrity as a benchmark or a standard…"

She continued, “That’s all there is nothing more to it… my country must tap in to its full potential and that’s why I sulk when mediocrity is applauded shamelessly…I will never buy your scam…that’s all I had to say. Thanks."

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

Kangana recently unveiled the trailer of her action-thriller Dhaakad. Before sharing the above note on her Instagram Story section, the actress shared several reviews of her trailer, praising her for the action scenes she executed. One of the posts she shared also mentioned that there is not enough appreciation from the Bollywood circle who should thank Kangana for bringing the action genre with a high budget film.

Meanwhile, the actress took yet another dig at filmmaker Karan Johar recently. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she made a reference to KJo’s recent party hosted for Netflix’s Global Head of TV, Bela Bajaria. Kangana said that while the Netflix head was attending star-studded parties hosted by ‘a fading 90s director’, the heads at Amazon Prime Video were busy interacting with the people who made the platform’s content.

“Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one b***hy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here," Kangana said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Karan had hosted a party for Bela last Sunday and several Bollywood stars had attended it. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Manish Malhotra, Shashank Khaitan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.