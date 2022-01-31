Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Canada PM Justin Trudeau For 'Hiding' Amid Protests: 'Karma Strikes'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau after reports about protests in Ottawa made the headlines. The actress shared a post regarding the protests on her Instagram Stories and compared it with the farmer’s protests that took place in 2020, in India, to share her thoughts.

The Manikarnika star recalled Trudeau commenting on the farmer’s protest at the time and said that the Canadian PM is now ‘hiding’ as protests take place in his country. “Canadian PM Trudeau was encouraging Indian protesters, now in the midst of protests in his country he is hiding at a secret location as protesters threaten his security. Hmm.. law of Karma strikes again," she said.

Back in 2020, when the protests against the farmer’s bill broke out in India, Trudeau said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together."

The protests in Canada began after new rules were imposed on truck drivers. The New York Times reported that the convoy was a response to a regulation that required truckers returning from the United States to provide proof of vaccination. However, it soon turned into an anti-vaccination demonstration.

On Saturday, protesters gathered in thoughts outside Canada’s Parliament to protest. A convoy of trucks, self-titled ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, the country’s capital, brought the city to a standstill. It is also reported that Trudeau and his family were moved to an undisclosed location the protests aggravated.

