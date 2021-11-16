Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Mahatma Gandhi, Says 'One Can Only Get Bheekh...'

Kangana Ranaut keeps making headlines for her controversial opinions and social media posts. And her latest comment has enraged the collective sentiment of the nation. Last week the Manikarnika actress said that the Independence that India got in 1947 was bheek (alms) and the country got its real Independence after 2014 when the PM Modi lead BJP government came into power.

Also Read: Actor Vikram Gokhale Agrees with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Independence was Bheek’ Remark

Now, the actress shared an old newspaper article on her Instagram Story section, saying that, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide." The said newspaper cutting was an article from the 1940s with a headline that read, “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji."

Advertisement

In a separate Instagram Story, she wrote that “Those who fought for the freedom were “handed over" to their masters…by those who had no courage burning/boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but the were power hungry and cunning."

Taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi, she further wrote, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

She continued, “So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes."

Earlier, Kangana had said that she would return her Padma Shri award if anyone can prove her wrong. Meanwhile, political leaders and people across the spectrum have slammed Kangana for her remarks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.