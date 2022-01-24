Kangana Ranaut Takes a New Dig at Bollywood, Says It Shouldn't Be Allowed to 'Corrupt' South Content and Superstars

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is known for giving her opinion about every other thing, and getting into trouble for it most of the time, has again given her two cents. This time, she has spoken about the growing popularity of ‘South content and superstars’. On her Instagram story, she shared a collage of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa’s sequel KGF: Chapter 2 and explained why south superstars are such a rage.

Her post read, “Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage…1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled." She added, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, audiences have their eyes fixed on the sequel, which is supposed to hit the theatres in December this year. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, talking of Kangana’s newfound love for South content, her last film was Thalaivii, the biopic of Tamil Nadu’s late CM J. Jayalalithaa. The bilingual film was released in Tamil and Hindi.

Currently, Kangana is gearing up for her next ‘Dhaakad’, an action thriller, which was slated for an April 8, 2022 release. It has now been pushed to May 2022.

She also has ‘Tejas’ which revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play an important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

The actress has also started working on her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, the film is produced by her production house Manikarnika Films.

