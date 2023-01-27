Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". This comes a day after Kangana had praised Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency.

In a series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram." (sic)

While speaking to media alongside her Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, Kangana previously said that she wanted Pathaan to “definitely work" as she praised the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Kangana said, “Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should definitely work. Hindi cinema has been lagging behind other film industries, and we are all trying to finally bring back the business in our own little way)."

