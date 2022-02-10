Kangana Ranaut to Mahie Gill, Actors Who Have Nailed the Role of a Politician on Screen

In recent years, we have seen a surge in the prevalence of political dramas in Indian films, with the entertainment industry boldly highlighting lesser-known facets of Indian politics through their storylines. To do justice to the role and portray the character effortlessly on the screen, actors must sometimes undergo massive transformations — both physically and mentally.

So here is a list of actors who have done an excellent job of crowning their characters on screen:

>Mahie Gill in Raktanchal 2:

Advertisement

Mahie Gill plays Saraswati Devi in MX Player’s upcoming original series Raktanchal 2, which bears a striking resemblance to a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. In the show, she dresses like one of India’s most prominent female politicians, Mayawati, and is seen wearing brown/pastel coloured salwar suits.

The new season is set in the backdrop of revenge, deception, and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer), and Saraswati Devi - inspired by true events in the early 1990s when the entire dynamics of UP politics were about to change (Mahie Gill).

Here’s a quick sneak peek to a promo that highlights the extreme politics of this era:

In the trailer, Mahie Gill is heard saying, “Kuch aarop safai nahi, tyaag patra maangte hai," which sends shivers down our spines, and we can’t wait to see how her character develops in this season of the political drama.

>Manoj Bajpayee in Rajneeti:

Advertisement

With his powerful acting, Manoj Bajpayee is famous for making unpopular roles popular. In the film Rajneeti, the actor portrayed Veerendra Pratap, an ambitious and power-hungry politician who will go to any length to accomplish his goals. Manoj Bajpayee’s character brought to light a relevant aspect of politics that awed audiences.

>Huma Qureshi in Maharani:

Advertisement

In the series Maharani, Huma Qureshi plays Rani Bharti, a role inspired by Rabri Devi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar. She is dressed simply as a housewife, and the actress has adopted the politician’s gestures, language, and accent to remain true to the character.

>Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi:

Kangana Ranaut plays late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivi. For the film, the actress gained 20kgs to fit the role. Her efforts are visible throughout the film, where we can see resemblances between Jayalalithaa’s gestures and facial expressions and the actress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.