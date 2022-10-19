Kangana Ranaut To Play Theatre Superstar Noti Binodini In Pradeep Sarkar's Next

Kangana Ranaut is yet again gearing up to essay a real-life character onscreen. This time, it is one of the most iconic Bengali superstars - Noti Binodini. The actress will play the titular character in the film, which will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. In a statement, Kangana revealed that she is ecstatic to start working on the project.

Speaking about her role in the biopic, the actor said that she is a huge fan of Pradeep Sarkaar and is overjoyed over the opportunity of a collaboration with him. She also stated that this will be her first project with Prakash Kapadia and that she is delighted to be a part of this “incredible journey with some of the country’s greatest artists." Prakash Kapadia has previously produced films such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Padmaavat, and Devdas.

The statement read: “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country."

According to media reports, the movie will be made on a big budget, and Kangana will start filming in the second half of the following year. It has also been reported that in the last few years, the makers of the film approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first for the titular role. However, neither the actress nor the makers have commented on the reports.

Noti Binodini was a well-known artist who garnered a whole lot of praise for playing the roles of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others.

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her film Emergency, in which she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Sonam and Mahima Chaudry in crucial roles. The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline.

