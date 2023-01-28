Actress Kangana Ranaut has been receiving a volley of criticism for taking a dig at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan. Kangana called out Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". This came as a surprise as Kangana had earlier praised Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency.

She wrote on Twitter: “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan…"

However, her views did not go down well with a section of the internet as she first praised the film and then took a U-turn. A user told her that the one-day earning of Pathaan is her “lifetime earnings". Known for being vocal, Kangana replied to the user, “Nimo bhai I don’t have any earnings left. I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation… paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai."

Advertisement

While speaking to media alongside her Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, Kangana previously said that she wanted Pathaan to “definitely work" as she praised the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Kangana said, “Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should definitely work. Hindi cinema has been lagging behind other film industries, and we are all trying to finally bring back the business in our own little way)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here