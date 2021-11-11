Kangana Ranaut ‘Tried to Spot’ Karan Johar During Padma Awards Ceremony, Says Organisers Kept Them Apart

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor along with actor Kangana Ranaut were conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award, last year. The trio recently received their awards in a ceremony on November 8 held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. They have been honoured with Padma Shri for their excellent contribution to the field of performing arts. Recently, when Kangana marked her presence at the Times Now Summit, she was questioned about meeting Karan at the ceremony. The actress shared that though she ‘tried to spot’ Karan during the Padma Awards ceremony she couldn't see him at the function. Kangana stated that she would have spoken to him if they had met there.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Wedding Plans, Says ‘You Will Know Soon’ When Asked About Her Partner

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actress has an ongoing feud with Karan. In 2017, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kangana had given him the title - ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and ‘movie mafia'.

Kangana revealed that their ceremonies were at different timings, however, she feels that the organisers went out of their way to keep them away. She stated that there can be conflicts, there can be disagreements, but it does not mean you cannot coexist. “That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds,” she said.

Talking about other Padma Shri awardees, Kangana shared that some of the people who walked in and took their honour, made her feel insignificant. The actress even felt a sense of not being enough as other awardees were so simplistic and enormous in their presence. “Very rarely do I get that feeling. To witness such people taking their awards… I felt, am I good enough?,” she added.

Earlier this week, Kangana along with Ekta, Karan, playback singer Suresh Wadkar, veteran actor Sarita Joshi, and music composer Adnan Sami were among the 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.