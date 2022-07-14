Kangana Ranaut Unveils Her Look as Indira Gandhi From Her Film Emergency, Shoot Begins

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled her first look as the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from her upcoming film Emergency. Kangana announced her directorial ‘Emergency’ last year. Taking to Instagram, she shared her look where she can be seen dressed in a saree and holding her glasses in her hand. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut is donning the director’s hat for the second time for Emergency. Earlier, she had helmed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in 2019. Talking about Emergency, the actress had earlier mentioned that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," she had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actress often shares updates about her film on social media. Last month, she had shared a couple of posts giving a glimpse of her transformation. She also introduced Oscar and BAFTA-winning makeup artist David Malinowski, who helped her transform into her character. She shared a couple of photos where David can be seen discussing her looks with her and helping her with the makeup.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s last theatrical release Dhaakad had a terrible run at the box office. After ending its run at the box office, the Razneesh Ghai’s directorial failed to even earn Rs 3 crore. As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are facing a Rs 78 crore loss, as the estimated making budget of Kangana’s actioner, was Rs 85 crore. The movie reportedly managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 2.58 crore at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.