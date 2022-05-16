Kangana Ranaut Visits Tirupati Balaji, Seeks Blessings For Her Upcoming Movie Dhaakad | Pics

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film which also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role will hit theatres on May 20. However, days ahead of the film’s release, Kangana Ranaut visited Tirupati Balaji to seek blessings for her movie. She was accompanied by Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a series of pictures from Kangana’s visit. In the clicks, Kangana can be seen dressed in a purple silk saree with golden work on it. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and kept her make-up minimal. Needless to say, Kangana looks simple yet stunning.

In Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in her never-seen-before intense avatar. She will be doing hard-core action in the film and her fans are super excited to witness the same. Apart from Kangana and Arjun Rampal, Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Earlier last week, Kangana talked about her Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal in an interview and mentioned how most people fear working with her. She tagged Arjun Rampal as one of the ‘rare cases’ and told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Arjun is a rare case jo mere sath kaam karna chahte the (who wanted to work with me). Otherwise, casting is a very big problem for me, for my films." She added that a lot of people have claimed that they fear being boycotted if they work with her and said, “Voh khud keh dete hain ki hum log vahan se boycott ho jayenge (They say so themselves that they will get boycotted). On every level, it is a challenge."

