Kangana Ranaut Wants To Interview Karan Johar As She Questions Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Stepping up an attack on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Kangana Ranaut has now questioned the box office numbers of the film. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that she wants to interview the film’s producer Karan Johar. Kangana also claimed that the makers of Brahmastra are not declaring net box office collection but only gross earnings.

“I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already," she wrote.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji Thank All As Brahmastra Rules Worldwide Box Office After Opening Weekend With Rs 225 Cr

Kangana went on to call KJo ‘movie mafia’ and asked him to explain the mathematics behind Brahmastra box office numbers. “Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us…please enlighten us on this," she added.

Advertisement

In another Instagram story, Kangana shared a Tweet that called Brahmastra a ‘hit’ and alleged that her films Manikarnika and Thalaivii were downplayed. “This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia…Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr…theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release…he declared it a disaster," she wrote.

Advertisement

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released on September 9 and is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. This is the first time that Ranbir and Alia are sharing the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. As of Saturday, the film collected Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here