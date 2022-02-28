Kangana Ranaut, Who Once Called Vikrant Massey 'Cockroach', Praises Him For Marrying a 'Himachali Girl'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has extended wishes to newlywed couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur. Kangana, who had last year addressed Vikrant as a cockroach has now congratulated him for marrying a girl from Himachal Pradesh.

It all started after an Instagram account shared a picture collage of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur along with Yami Gautam’s bridal picture from last year. “Congratulations @vikrantmassey. Hope no one compares your wife with Radhe Maa," the caption read. However, the post caught Kangana’s attention who was quick to comment, “Hmm @vikrantmassey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life."

For the unversed, Yami Gautam, who also hails from Himachal also tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. When she had shared one of her red bridal look pictures on social media, Vikrant had jokingly compared her to Radhe Maa. “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa," he had written. This irked Kangana who further wrote, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers)."

Later, Vikrant also talked about Kangana’s comments and had said that ignorance is his only mantra. “I really don’t pay attention to all these things. I try to very consciously negate toxicity in my life. That’s why I don’t go to Twitter much and I have been very vocal about it. That is one of the worst public discourse platforms that we have. But individually, I generally don’t tend to pay attention to these things. So, to wrap it up I will quietly quote one of my favourite writers Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. You really pray for the ignorant. The only thing you can do for the ignorant and unaware is to pray for better sense and wish them the best in life," the Love Hostel actor had told Bollywood Bubble.

Vikrant and Sheetal met in 2015 on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful and soon began dating. The couple got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their marriage was delayed. The couple tied the knot on February 18 this year. Their marriage was an intimate ceremony at Sheetal’s grandparents’ house in Himachal.

