Kangana Ranaut Wraps 'Tejas,' Says Movie Will Make 'Entire Nation Proud'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently juggling multiple projects. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to announce that her film Tejas has wrapped production. Kangana has previously talked about how important Tejas is for her, as she will be playing an Indian Air Force officer in the film. Kangana announced the wrap with a short video, in which she could be seen writing ‘Tejas’ on the sand. The video starts with a close-up of Kangana, and then show her walking away, revealing the title of the film etched on the beach.

Kangana, who could be seen in uniform, penned an emotional note about the film. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end …

It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud. Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me. Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project … eternally greatful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind …. See you in the cinemas in 2022 (sic)."

Tejas has been helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies. The film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and Sankalp Gupta in pivotal roles. The film will chronicle the life of a woman pilot in Indian Air Force.

Apart from that, Kangana also has Rajneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline. The actress will be essaying an secret agent in the film. She will also be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in the pipeline. She will also direct and star in a film based on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

