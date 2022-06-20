Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Gets An OTT Release; Check Date and Other Details Here

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad was released on May 20 along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and turned out to be a huge failure at the box office. A month after its release, it has now been announced that Dhaakad will now be available on OTT platform ZEE5 from the 1st of July.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. The film revolves around Agni (played by Kangana Ranaut), a special agent with the International Task Force, who is assigned the mission to eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who is also running a coal mafia. During this battle, her tragic childhood past comes to the forefront more often than she would want and she unearths rather shocking truths about her tragedy, one of which is even linked to Rudraveer.

Taking about the film’s release on ZEE5, Kangana Ranaut said, “Dhaakad was an intense film which required a lot of physical and emotional transformation. Indian films can be of international standards and can have female action heroes in the lead. Get ready to watch me as a killing machine only on ZEE5 from 1st July".

Advertisement

The film’s Producer Deepak Mukut also said, “Dhaakad is a film that’s very close to all of our hearts. Usually action films are associated with the male actors in our industry, but here we made a film that redefines the action genre for actresses in Indian films and we are really proud of it."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer said, “Dhaakad is a must-watch film for all action lovers. Apart from having an international crew choreographing its action sequences, the movie has a fierce Kangana in top form. It is also a trendsetting film with a lot of potential, and we are elated to have partnered with the producers to give Dhaakad a global audience".

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her upcoming directorial titled Emergency.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.