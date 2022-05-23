Kanika Kapoor-Gautam Hathiramani’s London Reception: Newlyweds Dance With Guru Randhawa

Singer Kanika Kapoor and NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani tied the knot on May 20. The couple hosted a reception party in London which was attended by several Indian celebrities including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani among others.

Several pictures and videos from Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception are now being shared on social media. The Baby Doll singer wore a bright red lehenga for the special occasion while her husband Gautam looked charming in a black bandhgala paired with a white pyjama. The couple’s reception was held at London’s historic Victoria and Albert Museum.

In a video that was originally shared by Guru Randhawa on social media, Kanika and Gautam can be seen arriving at the venue as they walk hand in hand. In another video, the newlywed couple can be seen grooving as Guru sings his superhit song ‘Naach Meri Rani’. In another picture, Kanika can be seen posing with Meet Bros’ Manmeet Singh.

Earlier, Kanika Kapoor also dropped her wedding pictures on social media and penned a heartwarming note. Talking about her ‘fairy tale’ love story, the singer wrote, “And I said YES (heart emoji) Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making my smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh."

On the work front, Kanika Kapoor has sung several superhit songs including Jugni Ji, Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega among others.

