Kanika Kapoor Kisses Husband-To-Be Gautam as They Kickstart Pre-Wedding Festivities; See Pics

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot. The hit maker will be getting married to a London based businessman named Gautam. In fact, the pre-wedding festivities have also begun and Kanika took to her social media to share some glimpses from the dreamy Mehendi ceremony.

Kanika opted for a green lehenga- choli, matching with the mood of Mehendi, while Gautam opted for a light yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket. In one of the pictures, Kanika can be seen dancing with Gautam, while in another, the businessman is on his knees in front of the singer. The happiness and glow on their faces is evident. Captioning the picture, Kanika wrote, “G ❤️ I Love you sooooo much!" Check out the pictures here:

Several of Kanika’s friends from the industry congratulated her. From Mira Kapoor to Neeti Mohan and Nandita Mahtani, everyone took to the comments section to congratulate her. Other pictures of the couple are also doing the rounds, and in one, Kanika is sealing the deal with Gautam with a kiss. See the adorable pictures here:

A day before, fan pages of Kanika had shared pictures of another pre wedding festivity, for which the singer wore a silver lehenga. She, along with her daughter, also danced to her own song, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

Kanika Kapoor, who has given voice to songs like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, and Genda Phool amongst others. She was earlier married to Raj Chandok, another businessman based in London. The couple got divorced in a few years, and Kanika had shouldered the responsibility of her three children- Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj-as a single mother. She had moved to London at the age of 18, after her marriage and still shuttles between Mumbai and London.

