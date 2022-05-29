Kanika Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Court Wedding With Gautam Hathiramani | Check Pictures

Kanika Kapoor and NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani recently tied the knot. On Sunday, the singer took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from their court wedding. In these clicks, newlyweds can be seen posing in an all-white attire. While Kanika wore a white jacket with trousers, Gautam looked charming in format attire.

In the first picture, Kanika and Gautam can be seen walking hand in hand as the bride holds a bouquet of flowers. In some of the pictures, the couple can also be seen seemingly taking wedding vows as per the Christian traditions. In other pictures, they stand close to their family members to pose for the lens. They can also be seen signing documents in one of the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Kanika wrote, “Happiness" and dropped a red heart emoji and the hashtag ‘kanikagautmarried’. Fans and friends were quick to send wishes to the couple in the comment section. Actress Tara Sutaria wrote, “Congratulations to you both!". Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also sent love with red heart emojis.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani tied the knot on May 20 in London. The couple then hosted a grand reception party which was attended by several Indian celebrities including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani among others.

Recently, Kanika talked about finding her ‘happiness’ and revealed it was her who had proposed to Gautam for marriage. “I was working in Mumbai and travelling the world for concerts. Gautam has been a strong support system as a friend, and I realised this over the years, which is why I was actually the one who asked him to marry me! Well, not once, but twice (laughs!). The first time I asked him was in 2014 after Baby Doll was released. However, he just rolled his eyes because he thought I was joking. Then I asked him again in 2020, and that is when he understood that I was serious about it. That’s when our love story began. And it was only in August last year that he proposed to me formally," she told E-Times.

On the work front, Kanika Kapoor has sung several superhit songs including Jugni Ji, Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega among others.

