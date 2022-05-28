Kanika Kapoor Says She Is 'Happy' After Marrying Gautam: 'For The Last 10 Years, I Was Lonely'

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with NRI businessman Gautam Hathiramani in an intimate ceremony in London recently. The close-knit family affair had Kanika getting emotional on seeing her kids participate in the festivities with gusto. The Baby Doll singer who was previously married to London-based businessman Raj Chandok got divorced in 2012. However, now Kanika has found her ‘happiness’ with her companion finally after being lonely for 10 years. In an interview with ETimes, Kanika opens up about taking the plunge again, her 15-year-long friendship with Gautam that ultimately translated into marriage and how her three kids accepted this new phase in her life.

The hitmaker shared that she has known Gautam for 15 years and he was the go-to person for her always. Kanika shared that he was one of those friends who heard the initial scratches of her song Baby Doll in London. Kanika also revealed that she proposed to Gautam for marriage, not once but twice.

Kanika said, “I was working in Mumbai and travelling the world for concerts. Gautam has been a strong support system as a friend, and I realised this over the years, which is why I was actually the one who asked him to marry me! Well, not once, but twice (laughs!). The first time I asked him was in 2014 after Baby Doll was released. However, he just rolled his eyes because he thought I was joking. Then I asked him again in 2020, and that is when he understood that I was serious about it. That’s when our love story began. And it was only in August last year that he proposed to me formally."

She added, “For the last 10 years, I was lonely. I am happy that I am married now. As an artiste I might be surrounded by people and perform in front of a huge crowd, but after those work hours, I would feel lonely."

Kanika is reportedly the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. When asked how did they react to her decision to get married. She said that initially, they were anxious about it. She said, “I would be lying if I said that they didn’t feel anxious about it. I remember a few days before the wedding, my youngest daughter said to me, ‘Now we are going to give you away.’ I was surprised by that reaction and told her that not just me, we all are marrying him because you all are a part of me. Having said that, my kids have been very gracious about this new development in my life. Also, they have known Gautam for a long time, too. Gautam and his family have been wonderful and welcoming not just to me, but to my children and parents as well."

As for her honeymoon, the songstress adds, “We would love to host something intimate for our friends and family in Mumbai very soon. Also, I don’t believe in the term honeymoon because I fear the phrase, ‘The honeymoon period is over.’ Currently, the two of us are busy with work commitments and we plan to go on a vacation in July."

Kanika Kapoor previously got married at the age of 18 and relocated to London. After a few years, she filed for divorce and went up to raise her three children alone, according to Hindustan Times. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her family.

Kanika’s popularity skyrocketed after the 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She’s sung a string of hit songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

