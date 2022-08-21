Kanika Kapoor Turns 44: Baby Doll to Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan; Singer’s Hit Songs That Will Make You Groove

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KANIKA KAPOOR: With her urban Punjabi numbers making it into the party playlist of a majority of Indians, Kanika Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the music industry. Be it Baby Doll or Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, her high-tempo songs have made many hit the dance floor. In her career span of over a decade, Kanika has delivered hits one after another making sure that her music never goes out of style.

Kanika recently tied the knot with Gautam Hathiramani in London. It is the second wedding for the singer, who has three children. Now, as the singer is celebrating her 44th birthday, here we have compiled a few of her hit songs that will make you groove.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

Featuring in the tracklist of Roy, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is one of the hit songs by Kanika Kapoor in collaboration with Meet Bros. The high-tempo tune of this dance number is accentuated by the stunning moves of Jacqueline Fernandes. Composed by Meet Bros, the lyrics of the song were penned by Kumaar. Baby Doll

Kanika Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood by playback singing Baby Doll for the film Ragini MMS 2. It is an urban Punjabi dance number featuring a sizzling performance by Sunny Leone. Ever since its release, Baby Doll has continued to dominate the party songs playlist of Indians. Apart from Kanika, the song has also received vocals from the popular musical duo Meet Bros. Beat Pe Booty

Beat Pe Booty can aptly set your party mood right. Picturized on Jacqueline Fernandes and Tiger Shroff, the song belongs to the music list of the superhero flick, A Flying Jatt. While Tiger and Jacqueline set the dance stage on fire with their exceptional dancing prowess, the song has received vocals by Kanika Kapoor in collaboration with Sachin, Jigar, and Vayu. Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega

Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega is the Hindi version of the hit South track Oo Antava. While the Telugu version of the song is sung by Indravathi Chauhan, the Hindi version has received vocals by Kanika Kapoor. Featuring a sizzling performance by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the music hails from the tracklist of the hit actioner Pushpa: The Rise. Da Da Dasse

Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Baby Haabi, the lyrics of Da Da Dasse interprets how fear has the capability of breaking a person’s soul. The rendition captures that everyone has a dark side in their story and even the bravest are afraid of something in their lives. Penned by Shelle, this song from Udta Punjab is composed by Amit Trivedi.

