Kanmani Manoharan Exits Bharathi Kannamaa, To Play a Village Girl in Upcoming Show

Tamil model and actress Kanmani Manoharan is going to play the lead role in a new serial on Zee Tamil. She has been offered the character of a village girl in the upcoming television series. The creators of the show have revealed the partial title of the serial as Amuthavum. The trailer of the serial revolves around the life of a girl, Amutha, who seeks education as she had to discontinue her studies after her mother’s death.

As a result, Amutha decides to marry a teacher in order to continue her studies and follow her goals. Will she meet the right teacher and partner for the rest of her life? This is the core theme of the serial.

Kanmani Manoharan has announced about the upcoming serial on social media as a new beginning. She gave a glimpse into her new character by sharing a video clip of her look in the serial.

Kanmani Manoharan rose to fame after portraying the character of Anjali in the serial Bharathi Kannamma. The story of the serial revolves around Kannamma, an innocent young lady who is despised by her stepsister Anjali and stepmother Bhagyalakshmi because of her dark complexion. Her father, on the other hand, admires and supports her because of her innocent nature.

After Kanmani Manoharan remained absent from the show for a few episodes, rumours of her exit began to spread on social media. She later confirmed her departure from the show.

Born and raised in Bengaluru, Kanmani is also popular by the name Sweety among her fans. She pursued her higher studies at Ethiraj College in Chennai.

She is also seen on the reality show Super Queen, which involves ten women performing different tasks to test their physical and mental endurance.

