Kannada Actor Chandan Assaulted on Sets of Telugu Show, Video Goes Viral

A technician is accused of assaulting Kannada actor Chandan Kumar when he was filming his Telugu television series Savitramma Gari Abbayi. Chandan Kumar is seen being approached by a few individuals on the sets in a video of the alleged incident that has recently surfaced on social media. One of the parties assaults him during the argumentative exchanges.

In the video, Chandan is seen avoiding the conversation and attempting to diffuse the situation. The irate technicians are heard asking him, “You are a superstar?" in the video and asking him to apologise. At one moment, Chandan is seen with his hands clasped in apology. Take a look at the video.

Some reports say that Chandan himself started the fight by manhandling a member of the crew, which soon escalated into a scuffle, but there are no confirmations. However, Chandan has denied starting the fight first and also revealed that the incident is from a month back and that the video got viral now.

Chandan responded to the situation by expressing disappointment. Talking to News18, he said, “It all began with a minor event. Because of a heart condition, my mother is in the hospital, and I haven’t gotten enough rest. I requested five minutes when the assistant summoned me for the shot because I was experiencing a headache. However, he used some crude language towards me and my assistant did not like it. The argument began there."

However, the former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant claimed that he is not escalating the issue although he is hurt. “There is non-stop shooting. It is a small incident and I want to leave the incident behind," he concluded.

Chandan has worked in popular serials like Radha Kalyana, Lakshmi Baramma, Marali Mansagide and more.

