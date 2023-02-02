Kannada Actor Darling Krishna’s Wife-actress Milana Nagaraj Drops Her AI-generated Pictures

Kannada actress Milana Nagaraj has delivered some amazing performances in films like Matte Udbhava, Love Mocktail franchise, and Jani to name a few. Milana is quite an active sport on social media. If she is not dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, the 33-year-old can be seen shelling out major couple goals with her beloved partner and actor Darling Krishna. Recently, the Internet population is hooked on sharing AI-generated images of themselves on various social networking platforms. Seems like Milana has also joined the trend.

On February 1, the Charlie actress shared a string of AI pictures of herself on Instagram, which lured the attention of social media users in no time. Milana also asked her fans to choose the best one out of the images. “From 1-6… what’s your pick?? Thanks, Krg Connects," she captioned. The post also indicated that the marketing agency KRG Connects was responsible for creating the pictures.

Milana was portrayed in a wide variety of avatars in the snaps. While in the first picture, she exuded the perfect princess vibes, illustrated in pink, floral attire, sporting a floral headband, the following ones captured her in both modern and vintage looks. A few of the images revealed Milana’s close-up features. From the highly-efficient digital brush strokes to the striking colours, the AI pictures bore a flawless resemblance to Milana.

Fans of the actress were quick to shower praises on the beautiful artistic illustrations. Many remarked on their favourite Milana-avatar in the comments as well. Others dropped numerous red hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section as well.

On the work front, Milana is currently geared up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama Love Birds, opposite husband-actor Darling Krishna. Helmed by PC Shekar, the film also stars Samyuktha Hornadu in a crucial role. Love Birds revolves around the story of a couple in a city. The film is scheduled to hit the movie theatres on February 17.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Milana gave a sneak peek at her character in Love Birds. “I play a woman who has a mind of her own. And there is an interesting premise to her life before marriage and after. Despite the sea change in her life, she holds her own and that, I think, is something all girls will learn from," she revealed.

