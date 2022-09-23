Kannada Actor Dhananjaya, In Head Bush Look, He Leaves For Dubai

Popular actor Dhananjaya has proven his acting prowess in films like Badava Rascal, Rathnan Prapancha, and Salaga. His next film titled Head Bush will be released on October 21. In the film, he plays the role of a Don named Jayaraj.

Actor Dhananjaya is the male lead and protagonist of the film. The whole getup of his character in the movie is a white shirt and white bell bottom pants. Recently, a few pictures of the actor surfaced on the internet when he was seen travelling to Dubai and recreated the same look.

Advertisement

The film was directed by Agni Shridhar and this is a biopic of Don Jayaraj. And now the fans’ excitement level has increased for sure. Charan Raj, who is composing the music for Head Bush, will start writing the background score in the meantime.

V Ravichandran, Vasishta N Simha, Sruthi Hariharan, Paayal Rajput, and Raghu Mukherjee all play major roles in the movie, which has a stellar ensemble cast. The autobiography My Days in the Underworld by Agni Sridhar serves as the basis for the movie, which was made by Daali Pictures in collaboration with Somanna Talkies.

Top showsha video

Dhananjaya, who is well-known for his work Pusha: The Rise, when asked if he would return for the sequel, he responded, “I met them both at an awards event recently, but we never spoke about the project. I’m awaiting news from the director’s office."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here