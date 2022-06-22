Kannada Actor Diganth Is 'Recovering Well', Likely To Be Discharged Today

Kannada actor Diganth Manchale, who was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru on Tuesday is now recovering well. Sources close to News18 share that a surgery was performed last evening and Diganth is likely to be discharged today.

“Mr Diganth was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore for further expert management of his cervical spine injury yesterday. Dr S Vidyadhara, HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon performed a successful surgical fixation of the same last evening. Mr Diganth is recovering well and possibly will be discharged home today," the source said.

For the unversed, Diganth sustained the injury on late Monday evening in Goa while he was vacationing with his family. He was performing a backflip during his routine exercise when he accidentally landed on his head and suffered an injury to his spinal cord. The actor was first admitted to Manipal hospital in Goa but later shifted via air to Bengaluru for further treatment.

Advertisement

It is no secret that Diganth is a fitness freak who is often seen indulging in adventure sports like rock climbing, cycling, surfing, and scuba diving among others. Backflip is one of Diganth’s signature moves and he often drops videos on social media performing the same.

Diganth also suffered a major injury to his right eye in 2017 while he was shooting for his Bollywood film ‘Ticket To Bollywood’. Back then, the cornea of the actor’s eye was damaged. He had to go through multiple surgeries abroad to fix his retina and lens, and took several months to recover.

Diganth made his debut in 2006 with the film Miss California and starred in more than 35 movies. He rose to fame with movies like Pancharangi, and Galipata in which his performance was widely loved. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Mungaru Male. He was also awarded the ‘Best Romantic star ‘ of South Indian cinema in 2013 by SIMA.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.