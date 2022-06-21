Kannada Actor Diganth Suffers Injury During Goa Vacation; Airlifted To Bengaluru

Kannada Actor Diganth suffered an injury in his spinal cord in Goa while he was vacationing with his family. He has now been airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru for medical treatment.

While not much details about his injury are known as of now, reports suggest that he was performing a backflip during his routine exercise when he accidentally landed on his head. He suffered an injury in his spinal cord and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Goa before being airlifted to Bengaluru.

“Yesterday, in Goa, he was doing some sports activity. He was on the trampoline and suddenly he fell on his back. It’s a bit serious (injury) as there is a dislocation of the cervical vertebra. His fingers started numbing and since they didn’t have the proper equipment (to treat him) they thought they will shift him to Bangalore," Diganth’s father-in-law told E-Times.

Advertisement

As reported by The Times of India, the actor’s condition remains critical. However, no official statement has been issued either from the actor’s team or from the hospital authorities so far.

Soon after the news of Diganth’s accident made headlines, fans took to Twitter to send wishes to the actor and to wish him a speedy recovery. “#Diganth has been admitted to Manipal hospital, Bengaluru for a severe neck injury. He was airlifted from Goa. Stay tuned. Prayers," one of the tweets read. “Get well soon, Diganth," another fan wrote.

Diganth also suffered a major injury to his right eye in 2017 while he was shooting for his film ‘Ticket To Bollywood’. Back then, the cornea of the actor’s eye was damaged.

Diganth made his debut in 2006 and starred in more than 35 movies. He rose to fame with movies like Pancharangi, and Galipata in which his performance was widely loved. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Mungaru Male.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.