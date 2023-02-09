Sandalwood actor Ganesh has been around for almost two decades in the industry. He has donned many hats over the course. From being the funniest man on TV shows to earning the title of Golden Star, his journey is a source of inspiration to many. The actor, after a break from TV for two years, made his comeback last year. Ganesh was last seen in a game show named Golden Gang, which was all about the friendship between celebrities. Now, the actor has revealed that he will be part of the well-known comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. He shared this update via a video on Twitter.

The clip begins with a text that reads, “All dreams are valid!" It then opens with Ganesh getting ready, leaving the hotel and reaching the film city. After a few frames, he and the show’s host Kapil Sharma can be seen together on set, having a chat and clicking pictures together. The clip ended with another text that said, “Something exciting coming soon… stay tuned." The caption of the post reads: “Happy to be part of my favourite show, Thank you Kapil Sharma sir for your love and warmth, Looking forward."

Kapil reacted to the video and wrote, “It was a pleasure hosting you sir. Lots of love and best wishes always."

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows that has entertained the masses for a long time. The reality chat show is attended by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports and entrepreneurs. In the forthcoming episodes of the show, the audience will have a laughter riot with the right amount of entertainment, as Punjabi singers Gurdas Maan, Guru Randhawa and actress Yogita Bihani will mark their presence in the show.

