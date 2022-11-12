Kannada Actor Gowri Shankar-starrer Kerebete Narrates the Story of Lake Hunting

Kannada actor Gowri Shankar has carved a niche amongst the audience for his stupendous performances in films like Rajahamsa, Jokali and others. Despite the fact that he has worked on fewer projects, his work is greatly admired by audiences. Currently, he is all pumped for his upcoming movie Kerebete, which revolves around the topic of lake hunting. The film recently went on floors after its pooja muhurat was conducted at Halu Rameshwara Temple of Karnataka. He shared many other interesting aspects of this film in a conversation with News 18 Kannada Digital.

Gowri said that he is extremely enthusiastic about this movie. He shared that the team behind Kerebete has come up with a different topic in Kannada cinema for the first time. For those who can’t understand the logic behind the title of this film, Gowri revealed that lake hunting describes the process of catching fish in hills, when the lake water dries up.

The actor added that Kerebete’s team has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the audience feels connected to its subject. Gowri was also asked about his sabbatical of four years from the Kannada film industry. The actor said that reasons like Covid-19 were primarily responsible for his absence. He was also working on the script of Kerebete, which took up a major chunk of his time. Due to all these factors, he had to remain away from the silver screen for a long time. However, he has now returned to entertain his fans with this venture.

Talking further about Kerebete, Gowri said that it will be based on a real-life incident. However, makers have weaved a romantic angle around this incident to make it more crisp and entertaining. The Methagu 2 actor also expressed happiness over the fact that he has penned the dialogues of Kerebete. Directed by Gurushiva Hitaishi, the storyline of Kerebete revolves between the years 2003 and 2004.

