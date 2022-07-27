Kannada Actor Karthik Jayaram Returns on Small Screen With Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul

Karthik Jayaram, who is all set to return to Hindi TV, shared the first glimpse of his character from his new show. And fans cannot keep calm. The actor became a household name down south, following his work in the Kannada television soap opera Ashwini Nakshatra. Jayaram even won accolades in the Hindi belt due to his portrayal of Ravana in the daily soap Siya Ke Ram.

After the show, Jayaram took a break from Hindi TV and solely focused on Kannada projects. Now ending his over five-year hiatus, Jayaram will be seen in the fantasy soap opera Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul. Directed by Maan Singh, the show will air on Sony Sab.

Once again, Jayaram will play a negative character, Iblis. As far as Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul is concerned, the makers have taken a thread from Ali Baba and Forty Thieves and developed it into an entertaining story. In his recent Instagram post, Jayaram shared the first look of his character. From head to toe, the actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble with certain red detailing.

Advertisement

“The wait is over! Here comes the horrifying evil in the history of the fantasy world IBLIS - The demon. Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul , The biggest television show only on Sony Sab. Some characters are tailor-made and somewhere or the other you are recognised for your credentials," he wrote in the caption of the post. And also mentioned that he is feeling overwhelmed by portraying a powerful role such as Iblis.

Previously, in an interview with ETimes, Jayaram opened up about working in the Hindi television industry and even termed it his “second home."

Advertisement

Stating that people in Hindi television are “warm and welcoming", Jayaram said, “It is never easy for an actor from outside to get established in the Hindi television industry, because language matters, which I have managed to master with elan. I am sure I will live up to the expectations of audiences even in the new television series by living the character."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here