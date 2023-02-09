Kannada actor Kiran Raj recently shared some pictures on social media. In the now-viral photos, the actor can be seen posing with his off-road vehicle in the Dubai desert. They unveil his casual yet dapper look. The actor was seen wearing a T-shirt, which he paired up with a jacket and cargo jeans. His trendy shades and comfy shoes add to his look. The actor wrote in the caption, “Who cares about the crowded, broad road? I’ll walk the single-plank bridge into the night". Netizens praised the actor in the comment section.

One social media user wrote, “Who is hotter? The desert or Hero? Hero. Thank You for making our day". Another user commented, “Please come soon with a new project". A third user added, “Wow, On fire!! You’re killing it". One user also wrote, “Looking very Dashing".

The photos have garnered huge traction among the audience. From the pictures, the actor seems to be enjoying his quality time in Dubai. Kiran boasts a massive fan following of 1 million on his Instagram. The actor often uploads pictures and videos, which make a buzz on social media. His recent pictures are proof of this.

Kiran made his TV debut in Hindi television with popular shows including Heroes, Love by Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tu Aashiqui, which gave him immense popularity. The actor made his acting debut in Kannada cinema with the film Asathoma Sadgamaya, opposite Radhika Chethan and Lasya Nagaraj. He is also part of a few movies. Currently, the actor is equipped with the role of a rich business tycoon named Harsha, which he is playing in the daily soap Kannadati.

