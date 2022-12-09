Kannada Actor Komal Kumar To Star In Comedy Drama Film Rolex

The name ‘Rolex’ might remind cinema buffs of Suriya’s power-packed cameo in the Kamal Haasan-starrer superhit film, Vikram. This name has now found a place in the title of a film, directed by Srinivasa Mandya. Touted to be an out-and-out comedy flick, Kannada actor Komal Kumar will portray the role of the male lead Govindaya Namaha in this movie. According to reports, Rolex is expected to go on floors in January 2023. Produced by Anil Kumar S under the Phoenix Entertainments banner, the film will have Jassie Gift as music composer and Rakesh C Tilak helming the cinematography.

Komal has recently revealed this information in an interview with a portal. The actor is currently essaying a pivotal role in director Murali’s Namo Bhootatma 2. He will next begin working on Rolex. The CID Eesha actor also spoke about the fact that there were rumours of him leaving the film industry after working in Kempegowda 2. He had not acted in any project after this movie for a very long time. Komal rubbished all these rumours and said that he is still very much active in the film industry.

Komal also talked about his much-anticipated film 2020, starring Dhanya Balakrishna in the female lead. According to the Goa actor, his character in 2020 is entirely different from his previous films. Billed to be a comedy-drama, the film will mark the directorial debut of dialogue writer-turned-filmmaker KL Rajashekar. It will be backed by TR Chandrashekar under the banner, Crystal Paark Cinemas. Rajashekar, who has also penned the script and screenplay, revealed in an interview with a portal that 2020 will revolve around the story of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Komal has also landed a key role in the film Kalaya Namah. His wife Anasuya is backing this film, and as of now the shooting of this movie is going on in Bangalore. Actress Asia Firdose will play the female lead in this movie, directed by Mativanan.

