Kannada Actor Mandeep Roy Hospitalised After Cardiac Arrest; Know More

Veteran actor Mandeep Roy is highly popular for his excellent comic timing in Kannada films. The legendary actor was recently admitted to the Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram in Bengaluru after he suffered a cardiac arrest three days ago. In an interaction with News18, the 73-year-old’s daughter shared an update on his health, revealing that it is stable now.

“Our father had a heart attack and is being treated in the ICU. Currently, his health is improving. Our family will discuss with the doctor whether he should undergo heart surgery or a stent," stated his daughter. She further added that the family is currently in discussion about the surgery, keeping in mind his age. They will seek the doctor’s advice first before taking any decision.

According to some Kannada news outlets, Mandeep Roy is presently facing a financial crunch. The doctors have advised the family that he must be kept under observation at the hospital for some days before he can be discharged. Celebrities from the Kannada film fraternity have also wished the actor a speedy recovery. Some of Mandeep’s relatives also visited the hospital to check up on the actor.

Mandeep Roy has a remarkable contribution to the Kannada film industry. He made his debut as an actor with the 1981 adventure-crime film Minchina Ota. In his illustrious career spanning over 25 years, the Kannada star has acted in more than 500 films with notable superstars like Shankar Nag, Raj Kumar, and Ananth Nag, to name a few. He has left a lasting impression on audiences with his quirks and hilarious acting feats in films like Shalini, Belliyappa Bangarappa, and Pakka Chukka, among others.

Mandeep Roy’s big-screen cinematic venture was director Dinesh Baboo’s 2019 film Hagalu Kanasu.

