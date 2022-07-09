Kannada Actor Manvita Kamath Reveals Why She Was Away From Cinema

Manvita Kamath, who entertained the Kannada audience with her performance as a lead actor in several films, has been away from the industry for some time. She made her debut with the Kannada film Kendasampige directed by Duniya Soori. Post that, there was no looking back for the actor.

The fact that Manvita has not appeared in any movie for quite some time now has raised many doubts among the masses. But now, the actress has revealed that due to her mother’s wish of completing her education, Manvita had to take a break from movies.

Manvita has shared a note on her Instagram account which reads, “It’s been a roller coaster ride ever since I decided to pursue my masters. It wasn’t easy to take a huge break from the cinema and to live only on my savings! But, I had to do it.. had promised my mother. Today it paid off… passed with distinction. focus is only going to be on cinema…"

Along with the post, she has written, “Distinction it is @jainuniversityofficial #masscommunication #journalim #mediastudies #mediaandculture"

Manvita has pursued her master’s in journalism and mass communication from Bangalore’s JAIN (Deemed-to-be University. In her post, Manvita has also mentioned that now her focus is only going to be on the cinema.

Starting her career as a Radio Jockey in Radio Mirchi, Manvita made the switch to acting in 2015 with the Kannada film Kendasampige, a Duniya Soori directorial. Before taking a break from movies, the actor appeared in several movies, to name a few—Chowka (2017), Kanaka (2017), Tagaru (2018), Relax Satya (2018), Taarakaasura (2018).

She was last seen in the romantic thriller India Vs England in 2019. Before this film, she shared screen space with Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Avinash, and Samyuktha Hornadu in the 2019 intriguing murder mystery film Arishadvarga in which she essayed a crucial role.

On the work front, Manvita has director Anil Kumar’s Shiva 143, the trailer of which was earlier released in February this year.

