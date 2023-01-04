Kannada Actor Raghu To Make TV Debut With Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi

Kannada actor Raghu started his career as an assistant director. He gradually went on to become one of the most popular faces of Kannada television. From playing the lead role in the show Mr and Mrs Rangegowda to depicting the character Saaketh in Nammane Yuvarani, the actor has exhibited his acting prowess in all his stints. Now, according to reports, Raghu has bagged a pivotal role in the upcoming Telugu daily soap, Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi. This serial will feature renowned actress Mahi Gowthami as the female lead opposite Raghu and will premiere on January 9 at Zee Telugu. This will be Raghu’s debut in the Telugu entertainment industry.

Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi revolves around the life of Bhagyalakshmi, a young woman raised with strong moral values. Bhagyalakshmi always puts others’ needs before hers, cares for them and strives hard to keep everyone happy. The male lead is a man named Mithra Nandan, who is a powerful businessman and believes he has the power to control his destiny. He believes in bowing down only to the whims and wishes of his mother. In a major twist, Bhagyalakshmi and Mithra — having two opposite personalities — have to tie the nuptial knot.

While Bhagyalakshmi starts falling in love with Mithra, viewers will watch the show to find out whether he reciprocates her emotions or not. Will Bhagyalakshmi get her hands on a secret about her marriage and an astrological prediction about Mithra’s life? Viewers will get to know the answers to these questions. The show will also narrate how Bhagyalakshmi goes against all the odds to keep her marriage and family together.

Chiranjeevi Lakshmi Sowbhagyavathi is slated for a telecast at 2:30PM.

Raghu is every bit enthusiastic about his new project which will be telecasted on television exactly 5 days from now. Some viewers started contemplating that he has shifted gears and will now take up projects only in Telugu language. However, that is not the case. In an interview with a portal, Raghu said that if he comes across an interesting script, he will surely like to work on it.

