Filmmaker and actor Rakshit Shetty is a popular name in the Kannada film industry. A few days ago, there were rumours that he had been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Thalapathy 67. However, the actor refuted the claims and shared his upcoming line-up of films. Now, it has been confirmed that the actor is not a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67.

He wrote, “My lineups are quite clear after SSE. i.e. RA, PK 1 and 2, M2Mâ€¦ these are the only four films which give me sleepless nights. No KP2 as wellâ€¦ but I have different plans for KP2. Let’s see. Anything else u read on the internet isn’t true. Was never true…Love you all (sic)."

Rakshit Shetty was last seen in 777 Charlie. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film features Rakshit Shetty, Charlie, and Sangeetha Sringeri. The film received huge critical acclaim and became the fifth highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of release. Currently, the actor has a few films, including Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (SSE), Richard Anthony, Punya Koti 1 (PK 1), Punya Koti 2 (PK 2), Midnight to Moksha (M2M) in the pipeline.

Rakshit Shetty is known for films including Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Ricky, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, and 777 Charlie. The actor made his acting debut with the 2010 Nam Areal Ond Dina. However, the film failed to garner huge success at the box office. Some of his other films include Tuglak, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Jaathre, Ricky, Avane Srimannarayana, and more.

